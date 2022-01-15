Nine new Covid-19 exposure sites have been identified across the Northwest Territories, as well as on three flights to locations in the territory.

The GNWT updated its Covid dashboard on Jan. 14 just before 6:30 p.m. to include five new exposure sites, plus four new exposure time-frames for previously-announced exposures.

Five new locations in Fort Smith were found to have been the site of Covid-19 exposures between Jan. 8 and 12: The Northern Store and Fort Smith Legion Branch 239 on Jan. 8; Kaeser’s Stores on Jan. 11; the Grade 3 class of Joseph Burr Tyrrell Elementary on Jan. 10; the Grade 2/3 class of Joseph Burr Tyrrell Elementary School on Jan. 11; and the Fort Smith Campus of Aurora College on Jan. 11 and 12.

New exposure times were added to three previously identified sites in Yellowknife: Boston Pizza on Jan. 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; The Yellowknife vaccine clinic on Jan. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Anytime Fitness on both Jan. 10 from 7:45 p.m. 9 p.m. and Jan. 12 from noon to 1 p.m.

In Aklavik, new exposure times were added to Stanton’s Grocery Store: Jan. 10-13 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

In addition to these NWT locations, three more flights were identified as exposure sites: The Jan. 6 Northwestern Air flight from Edmonton to Hay River; The Jan. 6 Northwestern Air flight from Yellowknife to Fort Smith; and the Jan. 10 Canadian North Flight from Rankin to Yellowknife, specifically rows 10-17.

A complete list of exposure and outbreak sites and times is available on the GNWT’s public exposure notifications website.