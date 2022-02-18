A new advocacy group for early childcare in the Northwest Territories has officially incorporated.

Children First Society executive director Patricia Davison announced the official registration of the NWT Early Children Association (NWTECA) as a non-profit on Feb. 18.

“An Early Childhood Association in the NWT is a long-awaited support for practitioners and families, said Davison. “The Association validates the importance of early childhood and the essential work of practitioners. We are fortunate to have a dedicated group who has moved this forward.”

Aside from advocating for the early childhood education sector, the association aims to establish a set of professional standards such as set salaries, benefits and qualifications for positions, as well as to raise and provide resources for future projects in the field.

Resources will be available to membership across the territory. In addition to this, the organization will provide networking opportunities between individual early child care programs around the north, help educate the public to the benefits and practices involved in early childhood education, conduct research to keep policies and practices up to date and maintain a level of professional quality consistent across its membership.

“As a parent, quality early childhood education is very important to me,” said Aurora College Early Learning and Childcare student Gloria Francis. “As a student in the Early learning and childcare program the importance of equity and being valued is a priority.

“When the opportunity came to join a devoted group of individuals from all over NWT in developing the NWT Early Childhood Association I did not think twice.”

“The association is much needed and long overdue in the north. It’s a chance for educators to work together to ensure they are valued and appreciated.

“It’s a chance for families and professionals to share knowledge the goal of making early childhood education a priority in the north.”

Any organization interested in being a member of NWTECA or assist with the foundational work of the Association can email nwteca2022@gmail.com for more information.