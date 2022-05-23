Just days after expanding access to a fourth Covid-19 vaccine to residents 60 years of age and older, the GNWT is now offering fourth doses to all residents 50 years and older.

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) announced the expansion of access on Friday, May 20. Fourth doses are still offered to residents 12 years of age and older who are considered immunocompromised.

Residents in eligible categories are recommended to get their second booster no sooner than six months after their previous dose.

It was not immediately clear how many residents had received their fourth dose, although nearly 20,000 third doses have been administered in the NWT so far, according to the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard.

Conditions recognized by the NTHSSA as leading to moderate or severe immune compromise include active cancer treatment, T cell therapy for leukemia, and immunosuppressive therapy following a solid-organ transplant.

A complete list of recognized immune system-compromising conditions is available on the NTHSSA’s website. Anyone who thinks they are immunocompromised but doesn’t see their condition on the list is encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider.

In Yellowknife, the Centre Square Mall vaccination clinic is open to both walk-in and pre-booked appointments. Elsewhere in the territory, residents should contact the nearest health centre or public health office to book an appointment.