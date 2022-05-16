A fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is now available to all NWT residents 60 and older, as well as residents 12 and older who are immunocompromised, following recommendations from the territory’s chief public health officer.

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) confirmed the expansion in a release on May 12. Previously, residents who were between 60 and 79 years old, inclusive, could only receive a fourth dose if they lived in long-term care facilities or other congregate facilities.

“All residents are encouraged to access their recommended COVID vaccination dose as soon as they become eligible,” the NTHSSA says. Fourth doses are recommended for those in eligible age categories who have received their third doses at least six months ago.

Nearly 20,000 third doses have been administered in the territory, including almost 18,000 for NWT residents. The territory has not publicly released data on how many fourth doses have been administered. About 1.3 million fourth doses had been administered nationwide as of April 24, according to the Government of Canada’s website.

Conditions recognized by the NTHSSA as leading to moderate or severe immune compromise include active cancer treatment, T cell therapy for leukemia, and immunosuppressive therapy following a solid-organ transplant.

A complete list of recognized immune system-compromising conditions is available on the NTHSSA’s website. Anyone who thinks they are immunocompromised but doesn’t see their condition on the list is encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider.

In Yellowknife, the Centre Square Mall vaccination clinic is open to both walk-in and pre-booked appointments. Elsewhere in the territory, residents should contact the nearest health centre or public health office to book an appointment.