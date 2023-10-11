The NWT Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) has released its schedule for Covid-19 and influenza clinics in 2023.

The clinics will give residents a chance to get vaccinated for both viruses. It includes mass-clinic walk-ins, pop-up clinics, walk-ins at health centres, and booked appointments. The availability of these options will depend on local demand and the ability of communities to deliver the service.

“This year, as Covid-19 continues to circulate, it is more important than ever to safeguard your health and the well-being of our community,” reads a release from NTHSSA on Wednesday.

According to the schedule, Fort Simpson was the first community to host such a clinic on Oct. 10 at the village’s health centre, followed by another one coming up on Oct. 12. Fort Liard was scheduled to have clinics on Oct. 11 and 12, both days of which were by appointment only, but walk-ins would possibly be accommodated.

The full schedule is available the NTHSSA”s website.