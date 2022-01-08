The NWT health authority announced changes to all non-urgent healthcare services in Yellowknife, Jan. 7 and attributed the move to its response to Covid-19 outbreaks in the territory.

The newest reductions to healthcare services in the territory are in place until further notice.

At Stanton Territorial Hospital, non-urgent surgeries and endoscopies will be cancelled to ensure “essential” areas have enough staff, the release advises.

Urgent and emergency surgeries and endoscopies will still go ahead.

Those with existing appointments with primary care, public health, and mental health services will be contacted and notified directly of whether their appointment is cancelled, delayed, or moved to virtual care, the NTHSSA says.