The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) says it won’t reveal the number of workers at Stanton Territorial Hospital who were affected by a recent Covid-19 outbreak.

In an email on Jan. 19, NTHSSA spokesperson Jack Miltenberger said the authority couldn’t reveal how many workers at the hospital had been either exposed to or infected by the virus due to privacy concerns.

“Due to the small population size making details easily identifiable, in the interest of privacy for both staff and patients, we must respectfully decline to provide specific numbers regarding Covid cases or possible exposures within the facility,” said Miltenberger.

On Jan. 10, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer announced that Stanton had been the site of a Covid outbreak during the first week of January. Although “outbreak” implies local transmission leading to more than one case, no other details were provided on the number of workers who were either exposed or infected.

However, in addition to not making these figures public, those details were not provided to the union that represents health-care workers at Stanton. In an email on Jan. 13, Union of Northern Workers (UNW) President Gayla Thunstrom said, “The employer has not provided us with this information” when asked how many of the union’s workers had been affected. Local 11 of the UNW represents health-care workers at the hospital.

Thunstrom estimates 420 union members are currently employed at Stanton, although she said information from the GNWT on the number of members employed at the hospital at any given time is “difficult to break down accurately” and often out of date.

Stanton would again be the site of a Covid-19 exposure on both Jan. 10 and 11, this time in the emergency department.