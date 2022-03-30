The Northwest Territories Housing Corporation (NTHC) is getting a new look and a new name as part of a larger overhaul of the 50 year-old corporation.

On March 30, Minister Paulie Chinna unveiled the now logo for the corporation, which will be called Housing NWT as of April 1.

Chinna said the new branding “better reflects our mandate and who we are” as “part of an integrated social support network.”

She said Housing NWT will be “client focused, accountable, collaborative, innovative and sustainable.”

The new branding, which was unveiled on the 50th anniversary of the NTHC, is part of a broader revamp of the corporation’s policies and services. As part of this overhaul, deputy minister James Fulford said the Housing Corporation is currently conducting a comprehensive review of its programs and policies. He also said the department is working with a council of leaders working group, which includes territorial ministers and community leaders, on these new policies and services. “We want to be held accountable,” he said.

Fulford also said the department is looking at possible changes to the aging legislation on housing: “We want to have as modern legislation as we need,” he said.