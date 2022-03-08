Ninety new public housing units are expected to be built across the territory before the end of 2024, Paulie Chinna, minister responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation, said in the Legislative Assembly on March 8.

Sixty new units are being funded primarily by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Co-Investment Fund; Of these, 46 will be completed in 2022-23 and 14 the following year. Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs is funding the construction of an additional 30 units between now and 2024.

“The majority of this delivery is now either already complete or in the construction phase,” said Chinna. “Beyond the benefits of adding housing options in communities where new units are built, the economic benefits of the construction delivery can provide meaningful employment opportunities. The NWT Housing Corporation is committed to working with Northern contractors as much as possible to maximize the benefits of these projects.”

The new investments come at a time when housing insecurity is exacerbated by the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has amplified the need for affordable housing and shown us that adequate housing plays a critical role in the success, health and wellness of residents and communities across the territory,” said Chinna. “The Northwest Territories Housing Corporation will continue to engage the Government of Canada, Indigenous governments and other stakeholders to help make housing in communities across the NWT more affordable and more accessible for residents who need it most.”