The NWT Metis Nation (NWTMN) has reached a milestone on its journey to self-determination after a framework agreement was signed with the NWT and federal governments, May 19.

NWTMN President Garry Bailey told NNSL the three-way Self-Government Framework Agreement is a welcome landmark.

“I feel great about it. It’s been a long time coming since we started land claims negotiations in 1996.

“This is another positive step towards reaching a long-term solution.”

His is joined by five other signatures: Arthur Beck, acting president of the Fort Resolution Metis Government; Trevor Beck, president of the Hay River Metis Government Council; Allan Heron, president of the Fort Smith Metis Council; Premier Caroline Cochrane and Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations of Canada.

Bennett offered her congratulations to the three Metis leaders for their roles in solidifying the agreement.

“Strong, self-reliant Indigenous nations that are able to govern effectively and fulfill their right to self-determination are critical to improving well-being and economic prosperity in northern Indigenous communities.”

The accord will guide negotiations toward a final self-government agreement as part of the NWTMN land-claims process.

On the table in the first phase of talks are: governance of the NWTMN entities, legal status and capacity of Metis governments, administration of lands, Metis government finances, law-making authority and elections for Metis government.

“And it will bring us federal funding that will help us involve our people and get an agreement on how our government will look in the end. Now we’re only recognized as a society, not a government,” Bailey said.

Phase two will involve talks over the development of programs and services over time.

Bailey explained self-government has been the missing piece in the NWTMN’s land-claims talks.

“A land claim will be required to have a Metis constitution in place and it will address how the three councils will govern Metis land. It will set the relationship between the three councils. It triggers funding so we can get that funding and get the (infrastructure) upgrades we need.”

The amount of funding is not yet known and remains to be negotiated.

Bailey said it’s taken more than 20 years to reach this point in negotiations because the federal and territorial governments had to consult with other Indigenous groups in the NWT and secure approval from their own cabinets.

The NWTMN talks are among several self-government agreement negotiations ongoing in the NWT, including those with the Acho Dene Koe, Akaitcho Dene and Dehcho First Nations.

“There are a lot of overlapping issues to deal with. Everybody has to be on board with it. Otherwise we would be in court trying to settle everything. We’re trying to avoid court,” Bailey said.

With land-claims talks taking place monthly, Bailey hopes a final self-government agreement can be reached within three years.

“It’s all on whether Canada and the GNWT uphold the honour of the Crown. They have to uphold the commitments they made with reconciliation and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. We’re not going to roll over and take just any deal they offer. It has to fair and equitable. Hopefully our Métis members are patient with us and understand that it’s an uphill battle. Maybe we’ll get a little downhill slope here.”

Premier Cochrane hailed the progress of reaching the framework agreement with the Métis Nation.

“Concluding a self-government agreement will advance reconciliation and recognize and affirm the treaty rights of the Northwest Territory Métis Nation. It is a testament to the work of all parties to find common ground and demonstrates the strength of the relationship we have built.”