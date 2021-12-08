The NWT needs more federal funding in order to adopt the federal government’s new emissions-reduction targets, NWT’s minister of environment says.

Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Shane Thompson made the comment at a press conference on the progress of the territory’s 2030 Energy Strategy on Dec. 8.

The federal government has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by between 40 and 45 per cent of 2005 levels by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Currently, the NWT is committed to reducing its emissions by 30 per cent from 2005 levels, and has not committed to net zero by 2050. A 30 per cent reduction of 2005 levels by 2030 was the goal set by the federal government just before the 2015 UN Climate Change Conference in Paris.

When asked at the conference if the GNWT would adopt the federal government’s targets, Thompson said this would require more federal funding, “whether it’s [for] adaptation or mitigation.”

Thompson pointed out that the NWT only contributes about 0.2 per cent of Canada’s emissions, but is warming at roughly three times the global average.

He said he will be meeting with the federal minister of environment, Steven Guilbeault, on Monday, “and we’re talking about this very topic.”

The GNWT aims to meet its 2030 emissions target by imposing a $30 per tonne carbon tax, helping communities adopt renewable energy sources, and supporting the Arctic Energy Alliance in providing rebates for various green initiatives, among other things.

Environment and Climate Change Canada did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

-30-