Beginning May 13, Northwest Territories parks and campgrounds will start opening.

Online reservations are being accepted for the Prelude Lake campground as of Tuesday, April 5 at 10 a.m.; for the Reid Lake campground as of Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m.; for the Fred Henne campground as of Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m.; and for all other campgrounds as of Friday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m.

Online reservations can be done here. Campsites at the following campgrounds are not available for booking through the online reservation system, but can be booked on a first come, first served basis at the gatehouse: Nataiinlaii Territorial Park; Gwich’in Territorial Park — Vadzaih Van Tshik Campground; Gwich’in Territorial Park — Gwich’in Territorial Park Campground; and Little Buffalo River Crossing Territorial Park.

Official opening dates for campgrounds by NWT region are as follows: in the North and South Slave — May 13; MacKinnon Territorial Park in the Sahtu — May 15; Beaufort Delta — May 19; and campgrounds in the Dehcho — May 20. Blackstone Territorial Park is the exception in the Dehcho as it opens June 3.