The travel bubble between NWT and Nunavut is no more, NWT Public Health advised on Dec. 23.

Pointing to community spread of Covid-19 in Nunavut, chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola advised the territory will now treat travellers from Nunavut as “out of territory travellers” to safeguard NWT residents.

The change is effective as of 5 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Travellers from places in Nunavut where there are no active cases of the virus may apply for an exemption to self-isolation requirements through Protect NWT.

The travel bubble between the two territories was in place for the majority of the pandemic.