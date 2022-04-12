Yellowknifer Candace McQuatt has been announced as the winner of $50,000 through a Western 649 draw.

The second resident of the city to recently strike it lucky through a lottery, McQuatt’s wait to receive her windfall would take nearly a year as she purchased the ticket Glen’s Your Independent Grocer on May 21, 2021.

McQuatt deliberately delayed cashing in her ticket, wanting to make the trip to claim her prize in-person in Edmonton, but Covid-19 would be a factor in foiling her travelling plans.

Eventually she submitted her claim by mail, receiving her prize in March.

“I was so excited,” McQuatt stated. “This comes at a good time.”

She intends to put some of the money towards bills and will save the rest.

The other Yellowknifer to win recently was Mabel Osmond, who pocketed $10,000 from a Zing ticket.

Osmond purchased her ticket from Shoppers Drug Mart on March 5.

“I was very surprised,” she stated.

She plans on putting away her winnings away for a rainy day.

The luck extended to Fort Resolution earlier this year as resident Robert Sayine was the recipient of $25,000 from the lottery. He held the winning ticket in February, but would claim his official winnings in March.