The Legislative Assembly of the Northwest Territories is once again open to the public after nearly two years.

Visitors watched the proceedings from the gallery on March 1 for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic forced the Assembly to close the gallery to an audience in 2020.

At least five visitors were present in the gallery on March 1, many of them friends or family of members. Several members took a moment to signal the presence of some special guests in the gallery, including former president of the Native Women’s Association of the NWT Terry Villeneuve, and Shirley Tsetta, who served three terms with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation and was the secretary-treasurer of the native Women’s Association of the NWT.

In addition to attending in person, residents can still watch the proceedings online via the Legislative Assembly’s website. The Assembly will continue to hold sittings until March 31, before taking a break for the month of April and most of the month of May.