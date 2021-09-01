Residents of the Northwest Territories residents will have five candidates to choose from in the upcoming federal election as the deadline to submit nominations closed Aug. 30.

Incumbent NWT Member of Parliament Michael McLeod will be attempting to reclaim his seat for the third time after being elected in 2015 and 2019.

His opponents include Kelvin Kotchilea for the New Democratic Party, who is a first-time candidate from Behchoko.

Roland Laufer, who is based in Yellowknife, will run for the Green Party.

Former Hay River South MLA and minister with the GNWT Jane Groenewegen will be running as an Independent.

The People’s Party of Canada, another major national party, will not be running a candidate in this election.

Two all-candidates forums are scheduled with one hosted by Cabin Radio on its Facebook page and website on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The Northwest Territories Chamber of Commerce will also be hosting an all-candidates forum, in partnership with NNSL Media, on Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The nation heads to the polls, Sept. 20.