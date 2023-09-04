On Aug. 29 at the Grande Prairie Public Library, coming up on what should have been their first day of school, NWT youth displaced by wildfires gathered for a story time activity to ease stress and stay connected.

“I think a lot of us just feel like we need to do something,” said Ashley West-Pratt, a teacher at Ecole Itl’o elementary school in Yellowknife who helped organize the event. “Whatever that might be, whatever strength we have to offer.”

Almost three weeks after South Slave residents were ordered to leave their homes as wildfires threatening communities across the region, northern educators are working to provide a modicum of stability for students, allowing many to stay connected and take comfort in community.

After she and her family settled into a Grand Prairie hotel room, West-Pratt teamed up with the program coordinator at the local library to offer twice weekly story time sessions “specifically for kiddos who have been evacuated,” though all are welcome to attend.

“This isn’t necessarily about providing an educational opportunity,” she said. “It’s just about giving them something positive and a sense of normalcy during all of this.”

The sessions will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. in the library’s Linda Smith Story Room “on a week-to-week basis, depending on what happens.”

“I have a couple of stories picked for this week, and some crafts, activities and games, just like in the classroom,” said West-Pratt, who has spent almost 20 years teaching in schools across the North, including the K’atl’odeeche First Nation’s Chief Sunrise Education Centre.

When asked how young evacuees in Grand Prairie, “who mostly come from the South Slave,” were handling the situation, West-Pratt said “That’s the big question.”

“This is a lot of stress for everybody,” she continued. “But what we know from research is that connecting and finding positive ways to move forward will help get us through it. The North is strong, the kids are resilient. Everyone’s going do what we can to get through this together.”

Andrew Shedden, a teacher at PWK High School in Fort Smith, is offering free music lessons to NWT evacuees at the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre. Photo courtesy of Andrew Shedden

Andrew Shedden, a teacher at PWK High School in Fort Smith, is offering music lessons at the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre from Monday to Saturday at 1 p.m., no experience or musical instrument required.

“All evacuees are welcome and there’s no cost,” he said.

“I wanted to help support the youth who are without an outlet right now,” continued Shedden.

“Music is a great way for students to develop self-confidence and positively impact their mental health.”

According to a joint statement from several Northern education councils, the start of the school year in the NWT – scheduled for Aug. 28 in Yellowknife and Sept. 5 in the South Slave – has been postponed due to the wildfires.

“While there have been some inquiries about virtual learning, we want to assure you that it is not being considered,” reads a South Slave Divisional Education Council Aug. 22 news release.

“Like many of you, our staff left swiftly, taking only necessary items, and now reside in accommodations not conducive to providing instruction,” it states. “We believe many of you find yourselves in similar circumstances and are not positioned to manage or organize instruction for your children.”

“At this time, it is unclear how long it will be before residents can return to their homes,” it continues. “Our school year will commence when every student who has returned to their home community can engage in person with their school, teachers and other staff.”