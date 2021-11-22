The Northwest Territories Teachers’ Association (NWTTA) has reached a new collective agreement with the territorial government, one that better accounts for the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the agreement, which is good from Aug. 1 of this year until July 31, 2023, teachers will receive a retroactive salary increase of 1.5 per cent, plus an additional 1.5 per cent increase on Aug. 1, 2022.

In addition, changes have been made to the special leave policy to include days spent in quarantine. Days missed because of Covid-19 will not be counted as sick or special leave days, and any such days used up because of the pandemic in the past will be reimbursed.

The parties also agreed to conduct a review of the workloads of teachers to evaluate if changes need to be made.

In a joint statement by the two parties, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment R.J. Simpson said the agreement would provide “stability and security for our NWT educators that will benefit all stakeholders in the NWT school system. I am appreciative of the resilience and dedication of our teachers over this past year and half amidst these continued challenging times.”

In the same statement, NWTTA President Matthew Miller said he was pleased with the results of the negotiations. “I want to thank both negotiating teams for their professionalism and their dedication to the process,” he wrote.

The agreement was negotiated over a month from May to June. The previous agreement expired on July 31.