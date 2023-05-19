It’s official — the NWT Track and Field Championships have been cancelled for a fourth consecutive year.

In a statement published to the event’s Facebook page, and attributed to Tim Borchuk and JJ Hirst, the event’s main organizers, the decision was made Thursday evening to pull the plug on the 2023 event. It was scheduled to happen between May 31 and June 2.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to make and it was not made lightly,” the statement read. “Given the current situation and the uncertainty that surrounds our communities, it is the right call. Our thoughts go out to the residents of K’atl’odeeche and Hay River. We thank those who are working hard to fight this fire and everyone who has generously supported evacuees. We hope to see everyone next year to celebrate our 30th year.”

The last time the event was held was in 2019. The 2020, 2021 and 2022 events were cancelled due to the pandemic.