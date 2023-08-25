Hay River/Kakisa Wildfire SS052 has overwhelmed firefighting efforts and is now running parallel to the highway.

An urgent update was released at 3:20 p.m. by NWT Wildfire Information Officer Mike Westwick.

“Driven by extreme southwest winds, a blow-up event has overwhelmed firefighting efforts at in a section at the north end of the fire, with a kilometres-wide flame front moving parallel to the highway into Hay River,” wrote Westwick. “Wildfire crews and aircraft have been pulled back and repositioned to a safe area. Non-essential personnel are being evacuated to assure their safety. We are coordinating with the Town of Hay River and the Canadian Armed Forces on this effort.

“The Town of Hay River has not been impacted yet. This is a threat, but not a certainty. This front is currently about 10km away from the Town, and under current conditions, it is possible the fire flanks away from town – but we are not taking any chances.”

A “tactical” fire fighting effort is in planning lead by the Town of Hay River and sprinkler systems are in place to protect the town. The effort will remain so long as it remains safe for fire fighters to be in the area.

Westwick said it was critical people in Hay River followed instructions from Emergency Management officials as directed.

“We will regroup and reassess when it is safe,” he wrote. “Please leave as-directed.”

An 3:23 p.m. update on the GNWT websites says “There is an active fire threat in the community of Hay River. All persons, including essential workers, in the Hay River area need to go to the Hay River Merlyn Carter Airport and await further instructions.

“Anyone who remains in Hay River is doing so at their own risk. There will be no emergency services or response available.”