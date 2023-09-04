Cooler than seasonal temperatures and a change of wind have helped Yellowknife firefighters in their battle against the North Slave complex wildfire.

A notice posted to the NWT wildfire update website at 2 p.m. Sept. 4 noted that extreme winds have moved out of the region.

“For those looking to head back home, I can offer some good news,” said wildfire information officer Mike Westwick during a Monday afternoon press conference. “As you get ready to travel, we don’t see any imminent risks of fire causing trouble on the highways.

“The evacuation order placed under our authority on Highway 3 will be downgraded to an alert on Wednesday.”

Firefighters are still expecting occasional gusts of wind, but those are expected to slow down by the evening. Currently 265 personnel, including Canadian Armed Forces, 14 helicopters, four air tanker groups, and four pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the complex, which consists of four separate fires, two of which are being contained and two which remain out of control.

“We’re gonna have fire crews and equipment on Highway 1 for the foreseeable future,” said Westwick. “We know you’re eager to get home and back to your lives but please keep this front of mind while you make that journey.

“There are people that are working to save things people care about. We have very active fire situation all throughout. They’re continuing and their biggest hazard out on their job site is your vehicle. Slow down and if you see people working near the road, be especially careful and follow all signage and directions you come across from officials. “

The fire, classified by the Department of Environment and Climate Change as ZF015, is still being held and is now 167,082 hectares as of the last mapping. It remains 15 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife’s municipal boundary. It has passed Boundary Creek and sits roughly at kilometre 311 on Highway 3. Crews continue to mop up hot spots on the northern and southern tips of the fire as well as along Highway 3. Demobilization of structure protection units in Yellowknife has also begun, notably within Yellowknife and the wet line around Fred Henne Park.

The Ingraham Trail fire, ZF011, is also being held and is currently 50,125 hectares as of last mapping. It is four km north of Prelude Lake, nine km northeast of Prosperous Lake and River Lake, and 10.5 km north of kilometre 34 of the Ingraham Trail itself. The wildfire has reached Neck Lake, Island Lake and the Duncan Dam. Work continues to douse hot spots in the northwest and southeast sections of the fire and demobilization of equipment to use at fires elsewhere in the territory is underway.

The Dettah fire, ZF085, remains out of control and is being monitored. It sits at 49,460 hectares as of last mapping and is 29 km southeast of Dettah and seven km south of Jennejohn Lake. The wildfire has reached Defeat Lake, Hearne Lake and Watta Lake. Wildfire ZF012 continues to burn out of control and is now 17,316 hectares in size. It is 43 km north of Yellowknife, 13 km north of Fishback Lake and nine km west of Duncan Lake.

Westwick noted the nature of the region meant a lot of fires could winter underground and pop back up next spring.

“Holdover fires are a reality in the boreal forest,” he said. “When you get large fires, there is a greater risk in fires staying in the ground and taking a long hibernate under the ground.

“We always have a couple. It’s a reality and one we will be monitoring for.”

He added people returning should expect more smoke in the area.

On the roads, NT RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Matt Halstead said no arrests have been made at the GNWT’s checkpoints, while Jeffrey Edison, acting assistant deputy minister of regional operations with the Department of Infrastructure said Highway 1 is in good shape.

”There’s been some spot fires,”he said, “We’re monitoring the highway pretty closely.

“Hopefully it remains that way for the transition of all the residents back into the Yellowknife area.”