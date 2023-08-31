One person is recovering after being involved in an accident with an air tanker.

The incident occurred around two weeks ago, according to Mike Westwick, wildfire information officer with the Department of Environment and Climate Change, where the victim was hit by a propeller. Westwick confirmed those details to NNSL Media.

The person sustained serious injuries, stated Westwick, and is still recovering. He added that officials from the territorial government have been in regular contact to ensure the person is keeping well.

The Workers Safety and Compensation Commission and safety personnel are conducting investigations into how this occurred.

As well, Westwick confirmed that a contracted airtanker was involved in an incident which damaged the aircraft earlier this month. He stated that no one was injured as a result and that everyone is safe.

The unit in question has been taken out of service for the time being, he added, and an investigation into what happened is underway.

“We will take the lessons of these investigations to learn, coach, and do everything we can to help prevent incidents in the future,” stated Westwick.