A return of essential workers has been postponed due to wildfire dangers in Yellowknife.

A public service announcement was sent out at 5:38 p.m. Aug. 30.

“High winds are anticipated to accelerate fires along Highway 1 from Friday, September 1 to Sunday, September 3,” reads the announcement. “Highway 1 is currently open to essential travel but subject to closure without warning as visibility is poor. Due to the severe weather event, it is anticipated that Highway 1 will close to all traffic from Friday, September 1, to Sunday, September 3.

“Based on these conditions, the Emergency Management Organization has directed that repatriation of essential workers, except healthcare-related staff identified through the Department of Health and Social Services and Health and Social Services Authorities, will be paused effective immediately.”

Flying health care workers back in will continue, however. The notice adds health care workers are the essential first step to the re-opening of Yellowknife.

The notice stresses the wildfire danger to the city is still descreased and the fire is still behind held. The delay in essential workers driving home is due to the expectation of road closure.

Anyone who has not been contacted by the City of Yellowknife is asked to remain evacuated.