The evacuation order for Yellowknife residents who were displaced by the wildfires will be lifted an hour earlier, at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebbeca Alty made the announcement on her social media account the morning of Sept. 6.

The re-entry for the general public which was original scheduled on 12 p.m.

Alty said that the first flight of evacuees is scheduled to arrive Wednesday morning, and more flights will follow through out the day to bring back as many people as possible. The city requested that the evacuation order lifting time be moved ahead by an hour to ensure that everyone can legally come back.

“We need to follow the law and comply with the order, even if it may seem like a silly detail,” Alty said, “We are thankful to MACA for their cooperation and support.”

Residents who are driving back to Yellowknife will also be able to enter the city after 11 a.m., as the checkpoint on Highway 3 will be lifted. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and follow the traffic rules, as there may be some congestion and delays.

Alty also urged resident to take care of themselves and their families as they return to their homes, which may have been affected by the fire or smoke. “It’s been a stressful and difficult time for everyone, but we are glad that you are safe and coming back. Please reach out to us if you need any assistance or resources,” she said.