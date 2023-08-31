As of Wednesday, Canada Post started offering free mail forwarding to NWT customers affected by wildfires.

Eligible individuals will receive a year of free mail-forwarding service. Those who wish to take advantage need to register on Canada Post’s mail forwarding website, or go to a post office in-person with government-issued identification before Sept. 29.

Eligible residents will have relocated to a community centre, shelter, hotel or motel, for example. Applicants will receive instructions on their mail forwarding options in the coming days.

“Mail forwarding is an important service not just for ongoing mail,” Canada Post stated, “but it also provides a vital link with government and relief agencies going forward. If you receive regular cheques through the mail, it’s important for you to register.”

The postal service added that free mail forwarding will only work for mail sent to postal codes X0E and X1A.

If residents affected by wildfires purchased mail-forwarding service prior to Aug. 30, they can call Canada Post’s customer service to request a refund.