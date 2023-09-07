Canadian North will resume full passenger and cargo operations at Yellowknife Airport on Sept. 10.

An announcement was released shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

“As we participate in the crucial work with the Government of the Northwest Territories and other levels of government in the chartering of recovery flights to bring residents home, we remain steadfast in our commitment to offer safe, adaptable, and reliable travel options for our communities,” reads the announcement. “Special accommodations have been made to remain flexible with boarding requirements, including identification and pet travel, continuing through the end of September.”

Commercial airlines have not been able to fly out of Yellowknife airport since Aug. 18 when the city was placed under evacuation order.