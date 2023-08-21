Highway 1 was closed intermittently overnight because of the NWT Wildfires near Hay River and winds of up to 50 kilometres per hour are expected in the next day.

An update was posted to the Town of Hay River’s social media account at 10:17 a.m.

“Light and variable winds continued yesterday with warm temperatures and reduced relative humidity contributing to fire flare ups,” reads the update. “The southeast area saw increased fire activity causing higher smoke coverage. The Ontario fire crew of 20 are on the ground working today at a few locations. Eighty eager military personnel have been deployed to support this crew. Consideration to add to this number will be assessed in the coming days. Twenty Saskatchewan firefighters are due to land tomorrow.”

“Tomorrow winds will pick up gusting to 50kmh. Crews will be practising “Bump and Run” drills in advance of the expected increased fire activities to be prepared.”

Bulldozers are at work around Kakisa and a cat line has been finished outside of Paradise Gardens. Hotspots continue to flare up in Enterprise and Paradise Gardens. Sprinkler systems have been established around Katlodeeche First Nation. Fire crews visited Heart Lake to add protections for buildings around there after a fire flared up.

Long distance continues to be an issue and NorthwesTel is expecting to work on resolving the issue today.

RCMP say five members are patrolling the community. Three paramedics remain on hand to assist anyone in need as well. Highway 1 will open and close intermittently depending on wildfire activity.

Anyone with immediate questions is asked to phone the Hay River Emergency Management Information Line at 1 833-699-0188 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.