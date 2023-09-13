Essential workers have begun returning to Hay River and Fort Smith.

Workers began returning to Fort Smith on Sept. 12 and Hay River’ essential services personnel began returning Sept. 13, according to the GNWT’s Public Safety page.

Anyone currently evacuated from Hay River, Fort Smith or anywhere else in the South Slave region is asked to phone the GNWT to pre-book a flight so officials know how many planes will be needed to bring everyone back. The deadline to book a pre-flight is Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.

“Pre-registration for re-entry flights is now available for evacuees from Hay River, Kʼatlodeeche First Nation and Fort Smith,” reads an update from Sept. 12. “While evacuation orders for Hay River, Kʼatlodeeche First Nation and Fort Smith are still in place, pre-registration is open now to assist with developing passenger lists for re-entry flights when they’re needed.

“From there, appropriate aircraft will be booked based on community re-entry timelines and need in established flight hubs.

“A separate pre-registration process for Enterprise evacuees will be organized at a later date when re-entry details for that community become available.

“Once your flight information is available, the GNWT will call you to confirm. You will also be provided with information on ground transportation from a designated pick-up location to your assigned airport.”