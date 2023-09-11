Anyone who evacuated from Kakisa can return home as of Sept. 9.

An announcement was psoted to the GNWT’s public safety webpage at 12:09 p.m. that day.

“The evacuation order for Kakisa has been downgraded to an evacuation alert,” reads the notice. “Bring basic supplies to last 72 hours. Ensure you have enough fuel, food, water and other supplies to be prepared. Watch out for firefighters working in the area and watch out for wildlife. Drive carefully and follow directions and signs. Do not speed.

“While Kakisa is no longer under an Evacuation Order, the Order has been downgraded to an Evacuation Alert. This means residents should continue to be prepared to leave.”

Kakisa has been on evacuation order for much of the last month. Hay River Kakisa Wildfire SS052 remains out of control, but has held at 12 kilometres away from Kakisa itself.