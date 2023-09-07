Yellowknife and North Slave area wildfire evacuees with children in early learning and child care will get their fees subsidized for an upcoming month.

An announcement was posted to the GNWT’s evacuation update portal on Thursday afternoon.

“If you have a child between the ages of 6-11 years old who attends a licensed early learning and child care program in a community affected by an evacuation order in September, new funding is being provided to cover September fees,” reads the announcement.

“The Department of Education, Culture and Employment is distributing additional funding to ensure this age group receives support. Funding will be provided from the Department to licensed programs (including centre-based programs, and family day homes). Families do not need to apply for it. If you have already paid your September fees, you may be refunded or you may see this funding applied to the month of October. Please be patient with programs as they work to make these arrangements.”

The announcement notes this is on top of a 100 per cent subsidy for licensed child care programs in September, available to children under age 5.