Officials from the GNWT are telling evacuees in Calgary to head to the Radisson Hotel as soon as possible to be flown back to Yellowknife.

A notice was posted to the GNWT Public Safety Page at 12 p.m. Sept. 8.

“Evacuees in Calgary waiting for a flight to Yellowknife, go to the Radisson Hotel at 6620 – 36th Street Northeast to check in for a flight,” reads the update. “Go there as soon as possible, whether you pre-registered or not. We have flights going out Friday and Saturday available for you.

“Bring all your belongings. Bring your pets in a crate. If you were staying at a hotel, check out at the hotel front desk. If you were staying at a hotel, get a free taxi voucher at the hotel front desk.

“If there is not enough space for everyone on today’s flights, we’ll get you another hotel room.”

Evacuees from Yellowknife and the North Slave area who are not in Calgary are asked to pre-register on the GNWT”s website and will be contacted about a flight. To pre-register, visit https://www.gov.nt.ca/en/public-safety/returning-yellowknife-air and follow the instructions listed.