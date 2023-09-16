People evacuated from Hay River can return as of 9 a.m. this morning.

An announcement was posted to the Town of Hay River’s social media feed at 6:30 p.m. — as of writing the town has not updated its website with the new information.

“Hay River Council is pleased to announce, after review of the fire control efforts and the establishment of essential services, that the Town of Hay River will execute Phase 2 – General Public reentry of the Hay River Community Reentry Plan starting Saturday, September 16, 2023 starting at 9:00 a.m.,” reads the update. “Please note that the 2 Seasons, Castaway area as well as Paradise Gardens and Pattersons Road are Compromised Zones that will only be open to residents of the area and essential services.

“Health services will be limited upon reentry – residents should review Hay River Health and Social Service’s reentry plan. Schools will not be open at the beginning of the reentry – please contact your school for reentry plan information for start dates.”

Hay River is now downgraded to an Evacuation Notice, meaning residents should be aware “that an emergency event, such as a wildfire or flood, may present an increased risk to your community and could endanger life or property. “

A welcome home note from the Mayor was published this morning.

“We are excited to welcome everyone home from such a long time away,” said Mayor Kandis Jameson, “It will take awhile for things to get back to normal. We are able to return due to the relentless work of the unified command, wildland fire and structural protection crews that have given us a place to return to. Let’s all pull together to support our friends and neighbours that have lost their livelihoods as well as those businesses that have been closed for over a month. It’s a good opportunity to go out and reconnect at coffee shops, restaurants or your favourite stores. I’m looking forward to meeting you, as you come home.

“Please stay safe, give our fire crews room to do their work, and look out for each other.”