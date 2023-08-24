Wildfires around Hay River are holding but officials warn weather can change quickly.

“Fire activity has increased on the southeast end of the fire,” said wildfire information officer Jessica Davey-Quantick.

An update was given during a press conference Aug. 23.

Hay River/Kakisa Wildfire SS-052 remains eight kilometres south of Hay River, 10 km south of K’atl’odeeche First Nation and 14 km away from Kakisa.

Town officials report that telecommunications to the community have been restored, but it remains unsafe to return to the community.

Hay River RCMP report there has been no looting in Hay River, KFN or Enterprise.

“Fire activity has increased in the southeast end of the fire since yesterday, requiring more assets to be deployed in that area,” reads a 5 p.m. Aug. 23 notice on the NWT Wildfire Update website. “Vigorous fire activity is expected today compared to yesterday, under stronger wind and with continued high temperatures.

“Ground crews and heavy equipment continue suppression efforts. Work has been focused east of the river on the catguard as well as from the gun ranger north. Crews are also working to complete an updated map of the fire.”

Structural protection has been deployed in Hay River and KFN. A delivery of 47 new power poles has arrived to help restore electrical services in affected areas. Repairs on a water main leak are expected to begin tomorrow, but the leak is not affecting operations.