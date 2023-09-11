Mail delivery has resumed in Yellowknife and Colville Lake.

Canada Post media relations officer Phil Rogers made the announcement shortly after 2 p.m. Sept. 11.

“Today, the delivery service alert issued for Yellowknife has gone from red to yellow,” said Rogers. “Delivery operations have resumed but there may be delays due to poor air quality.

“A red alert means that there will be no mail delivery in the community. A yellow alert indicates we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays.

“We understand the importance of postal services to our customers in those communities and we are working to resume regular daily mail delivery as soon as possible. Canada Post continues to offer free Mail Forwarding service for customers affected by wildfires in the Northwest Territories.”

Service delivery in Yellowknife and Colville Lake was suspended when the city was evacuated Aug. 18.

Service continues to be suspended for Enterprise, Fort Smith, Hay River and K’atlodeeche First Nation.