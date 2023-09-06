The city of Yellowknife has issued a statement urging residents to take stock of foods in their homes upon their return after the recent wildfire evacuation.

“Although the city didn’t lose power, food in fridges may have spoiled and will need to be assessed by residents to see if it is still good,” it read.

To assist residents with the disposal of spoiled food and other waste, the Solid Waste Facility (SWF) will be open from Thursday, September 7 to Sunday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this period, there will be a $0 tipping fee for residential waste caused due to the evacuation and food spoilage.

“Large items, construction waste and other waste will not be accepted,” said the news release.

The city is also working on a new date for the Fall Amnesty Day where these items can be disposed of.

As of September 12, the SWF will open for regular hours and regular fees will apply. Curbside pickup will begin as of September 7, 2023, and will be limited to grey waste bins until October 2. Organic collection will begin the week of October 2, 2023.

In addition to the changes in waste disposal services, the city is encouraging residents should also be aware that there has been more wildlife in the city because of the wildfires pushing animals out of their habitat. Residents are urged to be conscious of the way they dispose of waste, as that has the potential to attract wildlife.