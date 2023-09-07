If you want a free flight back to Yellowknife from Edmonton or Calgary, you have until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept.8 to book it.

”A few months ago forced killed evacuation of the territories largest community may have seen unthinkable,” said Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Shane Thompson during a Sept. 7 press conference. “I would like to thank everybody who followed the evacuation. I thank you for putting your safety and the safety of others first. I also want to acknowledge everyone who has been working so hard behind the scenes to get everyone out safely and those still helping.

“So as we welcome back for evacuees from Yellowknife, Dettah, N’Dilo and the Ingraham Trail, who haven’t made their way home yet, please make arrangements to return as soon as possible. If you need to fly home the deadline to preregister for flights back to the city is tomorrow at 8 p.m. If you haven’t registered before tomorrow night we cannot guarantee we’ll be able to get on the flight before the end of the day.”

An announcement was posted to the GNWT’s Evacuation Updates portal at 11:10 a.m. Sept. 7.

“Flight pre-registration will close on Friday September 8th at 8:00 p.m.,” reads the posting. “If you have not pre-registered for a flight by then, you will be responsible for booking and paying for your own return to Yellowknife.

“Flight confirmations will be sent to you directly as flights are booked. You will get a text message, email or phone call. These notifications will contain check-in information. Follow the instructions in the message and proceed to the check-in location at the specified time. You will be transported from the check-in location to the airport.

“You will not be asked to reply to the message. You will not be asked for personal information, payment, or any other details. If you have questions about your flight confirmation, call 1-888-383-4830. If you’ve made other arrangements, please cancel your pre-registration by calling 1-888-383-4830. This will free up a seat for someone else who needs it.

” If you miss your assigned flight, there is no guarantee you will be re-booked on a second flight. You will be responsible for booking and paying for your own return to Yellowknife.”

Anyone who evacuated from Dettah, the Ingraham Trail, N’dilǫ or Yellowknife, who requires flight back to Yellowknife can pre-register at https://www.gov.nt.ca/…/publi…/returning-yellowknife-air to book it.

Emergency Management Organization (EMO) information officer Jay Boast said the GNWT is planning to have the last charter flight leave on Sunday Sept. 10. He said as of the start of Sept. 7, a total of 268 people have returned to Yellowknife by air and 676 vehicles have crossed Deh Cho bridge, including commercial vehicles. Over 627essential workers have also returned by air, including 50 family members. Between 5,000 and 7,000 vehicles crossed the bridge going south during the evacuation, said Department of Infrastructure Acting Assistant Deputy Minister Jeffrey Edison.

Boast said people who decide to take their time to return will be financially on their own after Sept. 8. People outside the territory who have been asked to stay due to health issues will be supported on a case-by-case basis.

“We are grateful to residents because we have seen a staggering a better return home,” said Boast. “But I do need to stress this to people returning from Yellowknife, N’Dilo Dettah and the Ingraham Trail. It is time to head home.”

South Slave Regional Emergency Management Organization information officer Bobby Borque said there was no program to compensate people who paid for their own commercial flights out of Yellowknife and encouraged people to take advantage of the charter flights available until 8 p.m. tomorrow night.