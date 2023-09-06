As Yellowknifers began the long journey back home, some travelling as far as 1,747.9 kilometres from Calgary, eager loved ones awaited them at home. Here are shots from readers showing both the sites and challenges on the journey home and the welcoming people received upon reaching their destination. Travel safe everyone!

A line of trucks line the Highway as evacuees begin returning to Yellowknife. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

The road block into the NWT earlier Sept. 6. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Travellers were greeting with multiple signs they were welcome back home. Photo courtesy of James Wedzin

A sign in five distinct languages, including Tlicho, South Slavey & Wiiliideh alongside French and English. It was donated by Derek, the owner of Capital Signs & Scott Yuill, owner of Harley’s Hard Rock Saloon and commissioned by the Yellowknife Volunteer Group. Photo courtesy of Patty Olexin-Lang

Another welcome back sign for people arriving to Yellowknife by plane. Photo courtesy of Carmen Mccluskey

Volunteers who remained in Yellowknife through the entire wildfire ordeal offer a meal for those coming home. Photo courtesy Carmen Mccluskey

A Canadian North flight lands at the Yellowknife Airport. Photo courtesy Carmen Mccluskey

People wondering when their flights are coming in didn’t have access to the usual flight ticker at Yellowknife airport. James McCarthy/NNSL photo