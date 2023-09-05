Power has been restored in Fort Providence and the gas pumps are ready to go at Big River Service Centre after a truck knocked out three power poles earlier in the day, knocking out power for much of the community.

Northland Utilities confirmed to NNSL that power had been restored to most of the community at 5 p.m. A total of 10 homes remain without power but is expected to be restored within six hours. Power has been restored to the Big River Service Centre, which reported their pumps were working as of 12:31 p.m.

A transport truck had struck a power pole roughly around noon, knocking power out for the entire community and the major gas station, expected to be a key stopping point in the return of evacuated citizens of Yellowknife that begins at 12:00 p.m. Sept. 6.

“The RCMP in Fort Providence responded to an incident of a semi-truck clipping some power lines,” said NT RCMP Insp. Dean Riou. “There were no injuries and no evidence to suggest any criminality or driving infractions that contributed to the incident.”