Pre-registration for flights to K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Hay River and Fort Smith has been extended for one more day.

Emergency Management Organization information officer Jay Boast gave an update at a press conference on Sept. 14.

“Our phone lines will now be open until 10pm Tonight, and again from 8am to 5pm tomorrow,” he said. “We are asking you to call 1-888-383-6649.

“If for some reason you cannot call, we would ask that you email or get someone to email on your behalf to disasterassistance@gov.nt.ca — as mentioned before, pre registration is being used to develop our passenger lists.”

South Slave Regional Emergency Management Organization regional superintendent Bobby Borque said that so far just about 700 people have pre-registered for a flight back to the three communities.

Boast said part of the motivation was an outage at the GNWT’s web page that was delaying people from pre-registering. He said 2,225 people have flown back to Yellowknife by plane and 6,587 vehicles have cross the Deh Cho bridge.