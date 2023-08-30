A group of people may be planning to return to Yellowknife without authorization, according to the RCMP, who said Wednesday that they are on alert for such an incident.

“The information received is that a group of people are planning to re-enter in the territory in as many as 50 vehicles from Alberta and that “they will not stop for the checkpoints,” the Mounties wrote in a news release.

The RCMP are strongly discouraging any such action. Police have authority under the Emergency Management Act to enforce the checkpoints.

“The evacuation orders and territory-wide state of emergency remain in effect. It is not safe to return to any of the communities under evacuation order,” states Cpl. Matt Halstead, who handles RCMP media relations for the NWT.

“Trying to return now puts you at risk. There have been extended highway closures due to active wildfire activity, poor visibility and there is a lack of emergency services to respond to a collision or medical emergency while people are in transit. Importantly, if you are not approved for re-entry, you will be turned away. Anyone who engages in activity that risks the safety of Department of Infrastructure staff or RCMP officers at the checkpoints, may face prosecution,” Halstead added.

The communities under evacuation are not prepared for a mass return and the limited resources that exist are supporting firefighting efforts and essential personnel, according to the police.

The Northwest Territories RCMP with the support of the Alberta RCMP are continuing to investigate this matter.

“We understand that people want to come home” Halstead stated, “but this type of activity has the potential to drain resources and delay the receipt of essential supplies for firefighting efforts. Trying to return to any of these communities en masse would be irresponsible and threatens to exacerbate already difficult conditions.”