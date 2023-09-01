Yellowknifers will be able to return home Sept. 6.

A notice was quietly published to the City Yellowknife webpage at 5 p.m. Sept. 1.

”The City of Yellowknife in partnership with Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) and through consultation with the Department of Environment and Climate Change’s Wildfire Incident Commander, and GNWT Regional and Territorial Emergency Management Organization, are proceeding with implementation of community re-entry plans,” says the notice. “With the current status of the North Slave complex wildfires being held and not expanding beyond its current limits, and the defenses for the City and YKDFN that have been put in place since August 14, 2023, including fire breaks, sprinklering and vegetation removal, the risk has been significantly reduced. However, the North Slave Complex Wildfire is expected to remain active and unknown weather conditions could impact the degree of severity of the fire and the subsequent risks to the City of Yellowknife, Dettah and N’Dilo.”

All critical workers are asked to be back in the city between Sept. 4 and 5.

The notice cautions that the date is based on current emergency assessment and could change if weather patterns don’t co-operate.

”Implementation of the Community Re-Entry Plan may be impacted by forecast weather conditions that may increase wildfire risk. As well, GNWT Infrastructure continues to manage travel on Highway 1 given wildfire risk in the South Slave. Authorities and residents will need to be diligent in monitoring wildfire conditions and adhering to instructions after re-entry.”

Yellowknife has been under evacuation order since 12:00 p.m. Aug. 18. Evacuees are currently spread across southern Canada, with large pockets of people in Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg.

An evacuation alert will remain in place as of Sept. 6 for the City, Dettah and N’Dilo. This means that residents should be prepared to evacuate again if the situation degenerates.

“Evacuation Alerts signify that residents should be prepared to evacuate on short notice if conditions worsen. Those with special care needs including long-term health care clients and assisted living residents are recommended to continue to evacuate under the Alert. The Evacuation Alert may be lifted upon status change of the fire and full restoration of services.”

Homeowners are advised to continue fire smarting their homes. This includes removing stored wood, brush, and other combustibles on their property. A fire ban will remain in place for Yellowknife, Dettah and N’Dilo.

Spoiled food will need to be removed according to the city’s bylaws. Residents are also advised an increased presence of bears has been reported in the city.

The notice also lists off the essential services being asked back to the city:

• Health Services

• Pharmacy

• Transportation

• Municipal/Band Critical Services

• Airport

• Utilities

o Power

o Heat

o Water/Sewer

o Garbage

• Fuel Services

• Child Care Providers for essential staff

• Indigenous Elder Services

• Grocers

Read the notice here.