A Territorial State of Emergency has been renewed by Municipal and Community Affairs minister Shane Thompson.

An press release announced the extension shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.

“The Territorial State of Emergency was originally declared under the Emergency Management Act to allow the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) to acquire and deploy the necessary resources to support the management of this unprecedented wildfire season, and protect the health and safety of NWT residents,” said Emergency Management Organization information officer Jay Boast. “This measure ensures that the Emergency Management Organization is better equipped to support the GNWT, community governments, and public agencies involved in emergency management plans and programs under the Emergency Management Act.

“Under the Act, the Minister can declare a Territorial State of Emergency for a period of up to 14 days, and renew it if the emergency still exists. This State of Emergency applies to all of the NWT in recognition of the efforts needed to manage this unprecedented wildfire season.”

The state of emergency is now in effect until Sept. 18.