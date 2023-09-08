Hay River Town Council has released the community’s re-entry plan, sans dates.

The plan was published to the Town of Hay River website at 2 p.m., Sept. 8.

“It is important to note that timelines for re-entry will not be added until next Monday or later pending the warm, dry weekend ahead,” reads the town’s announcement on social media. ” The plan was created through consultation with Environment and Climate Change Wildfire Incident Commander, the Community Emergency Management Committee, Municipal and Community Affairs, and essential community organizations prior to Council’s approval.”

Over 3,500 residents are current evacuated from the community.

Noting Hay River Kakisa Wildfire SS052 is expected to continue to burn well into the fall, the plan states the following conditions must be met before the Town will consider suspending the Evacuation Order.

Completion of Tightlining – digging away burnable vegetation to the dirt right from the fire’s edge – surrounding the Priority Areas for Suppression; Containment Blacklining (extinguish hot or burning areas along edge of wildfire) substantially completed surrounding the Priority Areas for Suppression; Extinguishment of hot spots in key risk areas surrounding the Priority Areas for Suppression.

Once conditions have been met, a staged re-entry will be put into effect. This will follow the model established in Yellowknife, with essential services being brought back first and the general public to be allowed re-entry afterwards. It is estimated the general public will be allowed back four days after essential services return.

Areas that have been compromised by the fire may have restricted access for returning. People with special health needs will be returned after the resumption of community health services.

Firefighters are anticipated to remain in the community until the Hay River Kakisa Wildfire SS052 is considered under control. Structural protection systems and sprinklers will remain in place until the fire is considered under control.

Residents who return may still be under Evacuation Notice, meaning be ready to leave on short notice, while the wildfire continues to burn. Property owners are asked to firesmart their homes when they return. A full fire ban will be in effect.

Residents will be returned to the community in a similar fashion to how the repatriation of Yellowknifers is being handled.

Read the re-entry plan here.

Frequently Asked Questions can be read here.