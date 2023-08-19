Here’s the latest information on reception centres as of 10 p.m. Aug. 18:

Reception centres for Yellowknife evacuees are as follows:

Westin Calgary Airport, 671 Aero Drive NE

Fox Creek Hall, 200 1st Street, Fox Creek

Parkland Motels II, 10710 101 Ave, Lac la Biche – Health services are limited in this community.

G.H. Dawe Community Centre, 6175 67 St, Red Deer

Polar Palace Arena, 4429 52 Ave, Valleyview

Allen and Jean Millar Centre, 58 Sunset Blvd, Whitecourt

5001 44 Ave, Fort Vermillion

Edmonton EXPO Centre – Hall C, 7515 118 Ave NW

Evacuees from the South Slave, including Hay River, Enterprise, Fort Smith and K’atlodeeche First Nation are asked to travel to one of the following locations:

Baytex Energy Centre: 9810 73 Ave, Peace River

High Level Arena: 10101 105 Ave, High Level

Edmonton EXPO Centre – Hall C, 7515 118 Ave NW

Do not travel to Leduc, Fort McMurray, St. Albert or Grande Prairie as their reception centres are at full capacity.

Anyone still in Hay River who needed to be flown out on Aug. 17 was flown to Lloydminister.

Kakisa residents are asked to inform the band office when leaving or if not possible to register at the reception centre in Fort Simpson. Jean Marie River residents have been evacuated to Fort Simpson.

People evacuating the NWT are also being offered free camping in all Province of Alberta maintained campgrounds. To do so, first register as an evacuee at a reception centre. Then phone the Alberta Parks Contact Centre at 1-877-537-2757 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to be matched to a campsite for up to 10 consecutive days.