If you have been displaced by the NWT Wildfire evacuations, here’s what you need to know as of noon, Aug. 21:

– People out of work for seven days or longer will be eligible for $750 in funding from the GNWT. Residents who want to apply need to be registered as an evacuee with the GNWT; provide proof of employment income; provide a declaration that they have lost income and have had no financial assistance from their employer and; supply adequate information for the GNWT to provide a T4A slip.

– Evacuees on income assistance who have direct deposit will also receive $500 per person or $1,000 per family. Direct deposit must be set up to receive the funding. To sign up for direct deposit, call (855)-283-9311 if your last name begins with A to M, or (833)-995-7338 if your last name begins with N to Z. You can also use these numbers to apply for income assistance if you need it. Officials ask everyone to leave a message with contact and promise they will call people back.

– Service Canada is fast-tracking Employment Assistance applications. Representatives are at evacuation centres listed below. No record of employment will be needed to apply for EI if you are an evacuee. Anyone with questions can call 1 877 631 2657 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

– B.C. has set up a Family Support Line at 1-844-824-2219 (toll-free) and they will help provide info for family of in-patients from Stanton Territorial Hospital who were moved to BC. If you are in B.C. and are an NWT evacuee you can call 604-875-4953 for health services to receive health care. (Source: GNWT)

– Reports of looting seen on social media are misinformed, say officials. RCMP have increased front line patrols in Yellowknife. A viral set of images of two people breaking into a house was a family-related issue and no stolen property has been reported.

– Housing NWT clients in public housing will have their rent prorated for communities that have been evacuated. There will be no late fees applied to evacuees. District Offices and Local Housing Organizations will work with evacuees when it is safe to return home. For emergencies, please call the Housing NWT Toll-Free Number: 1-844-NWT-HOME (1-844-698-4663) (Source: GNWT)

– People staying in hotels will be covered for the duration of the crisis. Please keep in communication with your hotel front desk to ensure minimal disruptions.

– Opening of school for K-12 students may be delayed. As of right now, remote learning is -not- being considered.

– Anyone still in Yellowknife is asked to call (867)-444-0115 or proceed to Sir John Franklin High School to register for the next available flight. The registration centre is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. All evacuees will be airlifted to Winnipeg, Man. and will be offered lodgings in hotels.

– Anyone travelling on their own is asked to proceed to Alberta and register at a reception centre, depending on where they are evacuating from.

Reception centres for Yellowknife evacuees are as follows:

Westin Calgary Airport, 671 Aero Drive NE

Fox Creek Hall, 200 1st Street, Fox Creek

Parkland Motels II, 10710 101 Ave, Lac la Biche – Health services are limited in this community.

G.H. Dawe Community Centre, 6175 67 St, Red Deer

Polar Palace Arena, 4429 52 Ave, Valleyview – was at capacity but is open again

Allen and Jean Millar Centre, 58 Sunset Blvd, Whitecourt

5001 44 Ave, Fort Vermillion

Edmonton EXPO Centre – Hall C, 7515 118 Ave NW

Evacuees from the South Slave, including Hay River, Enterprise, Fort Smith and K’atlodeeche First Nation are asked to travel to one of the following locations:

Baytex Energy Centre: 9810 73 Ave, Peace River

High Level Arena: 10101 105 Ave, High Level

Edmonton EXPO Centre – Hall C, 7515 118 Ave NW

Do not travel to Leduc, Fort McMurray, St. Albert or Grande Prairie as their reception centres are at full capacity.

Anyone still in Hay River who needed to be flown out on Aug. 17 was flown to Lloydminster.

Kakisa residents are asked to inform the band office when leaving or if not possible to register at the reception centre in Fort Simpson. Jean Marie River residents have been evacuated to Fort Simpson.

People evacuating the NWT are also being offered free camping in all Province of Alberta maintained campgrounds. To do so, first register as an evacuee at a reception centre. Then phone the Alberta Parks Contact Centre at 1-877-537-2757 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to be matched to a campsite for up to 10 consecutive days.

