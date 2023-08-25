School’s out for… September?

A letter cosigned by all Yellowknife district schools announced Friday that school will not be commencing in the city as of Aug. 28, nor will it be commencing Sept. 5.

Depending on how long the evacuation lasts, classes could be delayed considerably longer.

“We understand that once the evacuation order is lifted, there will bee a staged return to Yellowknife,” reads the letter. “We know that the process of returning will require some time and planning. This includes inspecting our facilities, providing time for our staff to return to Yellowknife and ensuring they have time to prepare for the return of students.

“The date of when this re-entry process will begin is still unknown. However, we will provide more information once it has been announced.”

The letter goes on to tell parents the GNWT Department of Education, Culture and Employment will be releasing a Q & A on the GWNT’s public safety web page next week. The Q and A will also be distributed on social media.