Northwest Territories Housing Corporation is working on a new housing strategy and wants the town to sign on, alongside the Gwich’in Tribal Council and the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation.

Representatives from NWTHC showed council what they hoped to accomplish during Inuvik Town Council’s July 14 committee of the whole meeting.

“What we would do is write a terms of reference and have it approved by the town, the IRC and the GTC to then go out and get a consultant that can support the actual work on the ground,” explained NWTHC community housing planning manager Jennifer Derkson.”We see the Town of Inuvik as signing on to a participation agreement with us as well as the IRC and the GTC to co-develop a strategy a housing strategy for Inuvik, to participate in updates and presentations as we do this work and provide your input on the findings finally to adopt the housing plan.”

Key features of the plan include developing a housing authority committee, hiring a consultant to facilitate community engagement and recording that information through focus groups, housing groups and what it calls “activity for all ages.” The plan is to find out where the gaps in housing are.

Councillors accepted the presentation as information.

“I’ll reserve judgment until such time as I see some houses actually being built,” said Coun. Clarence Wood. “But anyway, thanks for trying.”