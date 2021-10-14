There are 44 new Covid-19 cases in the NWT, according to the Oct. 13 update from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO).

Behchoko climbed to 120 active infections from 105. Hay River’s numbers jumped by four, reaching 12 in total. Inuvik saw two new cases, increasing to six cases from four. The Snare Lake Hydro site also added one new case on Wednesday as did Fort Good Hope. Yellowknife’s active cases count dropped by seven to 204 from 211.

In total, there are 356 active cases of Covid-19 in the NWT. Of those, two are out-of-territory cases. A total of 1,083 NWT residents have fully recovered from the virus along with 10 out-of-territory cases. There have been nine confirmed deaths. Among the recovered cases is in Wekweeti, which now stands at zero.

The OCPHO announced on Wednesday that two new outbreaks have occurred. One is at the Inuvik Homeless Shelter while an outbreak at Diamond Jenness Secondary School in Hay River is affecting students in grades 10 and 11. A news release sent out Wednesday stated that students in impacted classrooms have been informed of the situation and should schedule Covid-19 tests as soon as possible.

Classes remain in-person at all of the town’s schools for students who are fully vaccinated.