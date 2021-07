Minimum wage is increasing to $15.20 per hour in the Northwest Territories as of Sept. 1.

The last change was on April 1, 2018, when the hourly wage was set at $13.46.

The decision for an increase was brought about by research conducted by the territorial government’s Minimum Wage Committee.

The GNWT stated that the increase will be good for business and will help attract candidates for minimum-wage positions.