East Three School Elementary has been temporally closed on account of Covid-19 by order of the Chief Public Health Officer.

Effective 7 p.m. Nov. 7, the entire elementary school is closed to in-person learning for 10 days. As of Nov. 7, there are 11 active cases of Covid-19 in Inuvik, nine of which are children 12 and under.

All East Three Elementary staff and students are also ordered to isolate, regardless of their vaccination status. Anyone in isolation may return to school after 10 days if they pass a Covid-19 test and receive an assessment card.

Anyone living in the same household as a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 is also ordered to isolate regardless of vaccine status and complete the same testing before leaving isolation.

In addition, all extracurricular activities, even those unrelated to school, involving anyone age 12 or under is cancelled for the duration of the order.

Close contacts of individuals who have been tested positive for Covid-19 are currently being contacted by public health. Close contacts are defined as anyone who has “interactions with a person with a COVID-19 infection.” The order, attributed to deputy chief public health officer Dr. James Talbot, notes ll staff and students at East Three Elementary School are considered close contacts.